Bonnie Hansen Sorensen-Ballenger | Obituary

Bonnie Sorensen-Ballenger, 89, passed away at her home in Burbank, California, on March 13, 2021. Bonnie was born July 31, 1931, to Raymond and Junita Hansen in Milad City, Idaho. The family moved to Glendale, California, when Bonnie was very young.

After managing Pikes Verdugo Oaks, Bonnie found her dream job at Disney Studios in Burbank. She loved her job and spent many hours with the Disney VoluntEARS program.

Bonnie loved to gather with friends and listen to live music. She also enjoyed her daily newspaper and playing solitaire on the iPad.

She is survived by sons Darrel and Dave. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Hansen, husband Robert Ballenger, and son Duane Sorensen

Bonnie will be laid to rest May 4, 2021 at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills @ 2pm.

