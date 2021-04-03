Bulldogs Succumb to Serrano in Home Opener

Photo by Raymond Quan / Burbank Leader

Senior Owen Cusumano (white jersey pictured in the Bulldogs’ season opener) recorded seven tackles and intercepted a pass on defense in Burbank’s 48-12 loss against Phelan Serrano last Friday.

The Burbank High School varsity football team was unable to contain Phelan Serrano’s ground game in a 48-12 loss at home last Friday as the Bulldogs fell to 0-2 on the season.

The visiting Diamondbacks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, garnering 354 yards on 31 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per touch. The Bulldogs defense surrendered a total of 502 yards.

Jaishawn Wright led Serrano (1-1 overall) with 166 yards and two scores and Adam Alderman had 116 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Payton Cornell threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Rider.

Burbank struggled to find any rhythm on offense with only 162 total yards. Senior Adam Araradian completed 10 of 22 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Brandon Pena caught five passes for 101 yards and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Jagg Richer had a 30-yard reception and Zakk Estrada caught a 5-yard touchdown pass. Brayon Crawford led all rushers with 16 yards on 10 carries.

Jarren Flowers led the Bulldogs on defense with nine tackles, and Owen Cusumano recorded seven tackles and intercepted a pass. Crawford finished with six tackles and Austin Blacano had five.

Burbank hosted Crescenta Valley in a Pacific League showdown on Friday, April 2. Look for coverage of the game in next week’s issue of the Leader.