Burbank, Burroughs Athletes Earn All-League

The Pacific League recently released its annual All-League lists and dozens of athletes from Burbank and John Burroughs high schools were recognized.

The biggest honor went to Carter Cotrell, who was named the league’s Player of the Year after helping the Burroughs boys’ volleyball team claim the league championship and reach the CIF Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinals. His teammates Kade McGovern, who was an All-CIF first-team selection, and Justin Burras made the All-League first team, and Chris Johnson and Cole Kvarda earned spots on the second team. Michael Cutone received an honorable mention.

The Burbank boys’ volleyball team had five athletes recognized by Pacific League coaches. Jonathan Coleman and Choy Jimenez made the first team, Christian Choe and Matthew Ballash were second-team selections and Meena Ammari received an honorable mention.

In softball, five Bears and three Bulldogs were mentioned in the All-League list. Kelsey Acosta and Isabella Scozzola of Burroughs made the first team, and teammates Gigi Garcia and Olivia Kam were second-team selections. Rachel Little earned an honorable mention.

Samantha Buckley was the lone Burbank softball player to be on the first team. Lily Stell made the second team and Belinda Lujano was an honorable mention.

Burbank High had four of its baseball players on the list with Daniel Neria and Ryan King on the first team, Devin LeClair on the second team and Wyatt LaMarsna as an honorable mention.

Aiden Cremarosa was the lone Bear on the All-League baseball first team. Nick Forrest made the second team and Mason Medina earned an honorable mention.

Burbank High also had several of its track and field athletes recognized. Emma Cusumano made the first team in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and the second team in the 100-meter run. Tamryn Betts was a first-team selection in the 200 and high jump and Jayla Flowers earned first-team honors in the triple jump and a second-team selection in the long jump. Katherine Bui made the second team in the shot put and discus throw, and Natalia Grogan was second-team selection in the 300 hurdles.

Layne Buck, one of Burbank’s top track and field athletes, made the first team in the long jump and triple jump. He also earned a first-team selection in the 4×400-meter relay along with teammates Sebastian Ottosson, Kaze-Segun Gibbs and Jack Sapyta.

Jakhi Hayes of Burbank also earned multiple first-team honors in the 110 and 300 hurdles and teammate Adrian Diaz-Infante was the second-team selection in the same events. Maxwell McKibben made the first team in the 800, and Joshua Jimenez (shot put) and Sapyta (400) received second-team honors in their respective events.

Eli Gault-Crabb, who won a CIF Southern Section individual title, was the only Burroughs track and field athlete to be mentioned. He made the first team in the pole vault.

Burbank swimmer Arsen Rostonyon made the first team in the 100- and 500-yard freestyle, and Lilian Noriega of Burroughs earned a spot on the second team for the 50 free.

Adam Ridaoui of Burbank High was the only local tennis player to be recognized. He made the first team in an All-League boys’ tennis list that included mostly Arcadia and Crescenta Valley athletes.