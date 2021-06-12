Burbank, Burroughs Athletes Reach CIF Finals

Members of the Burbank and Burroughs high school track and field teams punched their tickets to this Saturday’s CIF Southern Section finals after a solid showing at last week’s preliminaries held at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo.

Five Bulldogs and one Bear will be competing in the track and field championships.

Burbank High junior Emma Cusumano just made the cut in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles events by placing eighth in both. She also competed in the 100-meter dash and long jump but did not place among the top nine to qualify.

Jayla Flowers earned a spot in the CIF divisional finals by placing second in the triple jump with a distance of 37-09.00. Tamryn Betts missed the cut in the 200- and 400-meter races, and Katherine Bui didn’t qualify in the discus throw.

Layne Buck will compete in the triple jump this weekend after placing seventh in the prelims with a distance of 43-01.50 but missed the cut in the long jump. Buck and teammates Sebastian Ottoson, Kaze Gibbs and Jack Sapyta placed 11th in the 4×400 relay and missed the cut by .6 seconds.

Jakhi Hayes placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles to qualify and Sapyta made the cut in the 400-meter dash by placing fourth.

Tyler Jenkins (1600 meters), Maxwell Mickebben (800) and Ottoson (400) did not qualify in their respective events.

Eli Gault-Crabb will be the lone Burroughs athlete competing in the CIF-SS Division 1 finals after clearing 14 feet in the pole vault. Teammate Otelia Lighthill also competed in the preliminaries but missed the cut in the discus throw.