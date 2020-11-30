Burbank COVID-19 Dashboard

Burbank

Coronavirus cases are on the rise nationally, countywide and locally. In Burbank, daily averages for new cases have skyrocketed, though total cases since the beginning of the pandemic remain lower per 100,000 people than the Los Angeles County level.

Outbreaks at the Burbank Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and the Alameda Care Center — Burbank’s two nursing homes — have also contributed to rising cases and many of the city’s recorded deaths.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered local businesses and pushed classes online while some companies and individuals have defied health guidelines, including a municipal face covering enforcement initiative.

Related Stories:

Los Angeles County

Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have prompted L.A. County and California officials to scale back some reopenings yet again. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases on Nov. 12.

L.A. County remains in the “widespread” or purple tier, representing counties with more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 people, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 tracking system. In that tier most nonessential indoor business operations are closed.