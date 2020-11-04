Anthony, Schultz Take Early Lead in Burbank City Council Election

With millions of votes counted in Los Angeles County, some local candidates have appeared to take the lead in their races, while a controversial rent regulation measure faces steep opposition so far.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office last updated figures at a little after 4:25 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. The office said Thursday night that there was an estimated 791,200 ballots left to count, not including votes postmarked by Election Day and received through Nov. 20. About 693,000 of the ballots left to count were mail-in ballots.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the county agency reported that 45,137 Burbank residents had cast ballots, about 62.9% of local registered voters. Most Burbank voters had gone with Joe Biden for president.

Counts for all elections in the county can be found on the L.A. County Register-Recorder/County Clerk website.

City Council

Eight candidates are vying for two City Council seats, one of which has been occupied by Councilwoman Emily-Gabel Luddy, who announced earlier this year that she would not run for reelection. Tim Murphy, who has held the other spot, seeks reelection.

Disability services provider Konstantine Anthony and state Deputy Attorney General Nick Schultz took early leads. But the fight for the second seat appeared close, with Tamala Takahashi trailing Schultz by less than 500 votes as of Thursday evening.

Measure RC, a hotly debated rent regulation measure co-written by Anthony, met strong opposition from initial ballot reports. It had been besieged by city officials and apartment groups, the latter of which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight the measure.

Yes: 36.19% / 15,900 votes

No: 63.81% / 28,031 votes

Burbank Unified School District Board of Education

The local school board has three seats open, with three incumbents and a challenger looking to claim them. That newcomer, Emily Weisberg, had a large early lead, while the incumbents were fairly close in votes.

City Treasurer

Krystle Palmer, who was appointed city treasurer in 2019 after her predecessor left to work for the BUSD, took a significant lead, with more than twice the number of votes as the candidate in second place.

The Associated Press said U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff defeated challenger Eric Early in California’s 28th Congressional District on Tuesday; the veteran legislator had about 74% of the vote as of Thursday evening. Incumbent Laura Friedman also has a major lead against challenger Mike Graves in the California Assembly 43rd District, with more than 70% of the vote.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.