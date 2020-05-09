Burbank Eviction Ordinance Extended Until May 31

The Burbank City Council has extended its Urgency Ordinance, initially approved on March 17, prohibiting the evictions of residential and commercial tenants for non-payment of rent caused by the coronavirus. The ordinance is retroactive to May 1 and allows both residential and specified commercial tenants to defer rent until Nov. 30.

On April 21, the City Council had voted to not extend the moratorium but adopted another urgency ordinance changing the repayment of back rent due, including late fees and/or penalties and interest, if any, to Nov. 30. This week’s decision reverses the sunset of the moratorium. (The Rent Repayment Ordinance terms adopted on April 21 did not change.)

Additionally, the City Council added restrictions to the applicability of the ordinance to exclude commercial property leased by a tenant that is a multi-national company, a publicly traded company, or a company that is not eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. These types of companies were able to invoke the moratorium in April but will be excluded in the new ordinance currently in affect for May.

The County of Los Angeles also has an eviction moratorium that applies to cities which do not have their own eviction moratorium. With the extension of Burbank’s Eviction Moratorium Ordinance, the L.A. County Moratorium Order does not apply in Burbank.