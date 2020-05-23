Burbank Film Festival to Honor Works Made From Home

The Burbank International Film Festival has launched a “Films Made From Home” contest, which is running through June 30. The new category will focus on short content (maximum running time of five minutes) to challenge filmmakers from around the world to get inspired and create fresh, original content from the safety of their homes.

Projects can include any genre or medium including short films, music videos, public service announcements, commercials, etc. Other criteria includes that filmmakers follow current health and safety guidelines and restrictions when doing so.

The top semifinalists will be screened as part of the festival with the finalists and winners announced at the Closing Night Gala & Awards Show. The festival is currently scheduled to take place from Sept. 9-13.