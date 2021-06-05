Burbank High Commences Graduation

Photos by Noah Klabin

Burbank Leader

Burbank High School’s commencement for the Class of 2021, comprised of 606 students, was held at Memorial Field last Friday.

After BHS Principal Thomas Crowther welcomed the students and 2,500 attendees, ASB President Carmen Blanchard led the Pledge of Allegiance, which was followed by the National Anthem and performers Malia Le’au, Emely Morales, Jennifer Nash and Alexxus Salcido. Noela Kim served the role as senior speaker, Sean McGinn delivered the valedictorian’s speech and Haroutyun Joulfayan gave the salutatorian’s speech.

BUSD Superintendent Matt Hill and Board of Education President Steve Frintner officially presented — and accepted — the Class of 2021. The Burbank High School Symphonic Orchestra concluded the graduation ceremony by playing the BHS Alma Mater.