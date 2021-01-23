Burbank Resident Produces World War II Film

Photo courtesy Misty Falls Motion Picture Company

Producer Mariana Tosca of Burbank is pictured on the set of “Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission,” a documentary-drama film to be released on Feb. 2.

A new film, produced by a Burbank resident, on the efforts of a World War II U.S. Army Air Corps rescue team will be released on Feb. 2.

The filmmaking effort from producer Mariana Tosca of Burbank and writer-director Christopher Johnson of Glendale blends the final interviews of members of the U.S. Army Air Corps’ 4th Emergency Rescue Squadron with historically accurate, dramatic recreations that spotlight not only the embattled South Pacific theater, but the history of air-sea rescue in military aviation.

The Misty Falls Motion Picture Company announced the VOD, DVD and Blu-ray release of the documentary/feature film hybrid, titled “Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission.”

“This film is our offering to service members of the Greatest Generation,” Tosca said in a statement. “Much like the frontline workers of today, the veterans in our story were the first responders of their era. … Having been a resident and community member of Burbank for so many years, I’ve seen the courage, compassion and competence of our own first responders as they’ve battled wildfires, car accidents, emergency calls and now even viruses.

“My appreciation for their service is greatly amplified knowing what they are up against with the unprecedented circumstances of these times.”

The film features Royal Stratton, a lieutenant in the squadron, who leads a deadly mission to save the lives of nine downed airmen adrift in enemy waters of a war-torn South Pacific.

“The Greatest Generation overcame the Depression and World War II with the same kind of mettle we need to meet the challenges facing our world today,” Johnson said in a statement. “Sometimes you have to look to the past for the tools and inspiration to overcome the hurdles of tomorrow. My sincerest hope is that people who see our film will feel empowered by those who paved the way so many decades ago.”

The film’s trailer is available on YouTube at youtu.be/GCY8iGVugMg.

Journey to Royal will be available on streaming and cable platforms worldwide, including: Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo and across hundreds of cable providers, including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish and DirecTV. DVD and Blu-ray retailers will include Amazon and all other major online retailers.