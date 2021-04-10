Burroughs Blanked by Muir

The Burroughs High School football team fell to Pasadena Muir, 50-0, in its home opener on Friday, April 2.

Senior Luke Rogers was one of the bright spots in the tough loss, garnering 125 yards on 22 carries to lead an Indians offense that struggled to move the ball.

Junior Jon English completed three of seven passes for 26 yards and an interception, and Vincent Harris caught a 15-yard pass. John Alajijian had an eight-yard reception and Gerald Garcia had a three-yard catch.

Ryan Hernandez and Alajijian led the defense with six tackles each, and Angelo Toscano and Drake Fickers each contributed five tackles. Garcia also recorded five tackles and blocked a field goal.

Burroughs (1-2 overall record) hosted Arcadia on Friday, April 9, and will then cap the shortened season at home against local rival Burbank High on Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m.

