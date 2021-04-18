Burroughs Falls to Crescenta Valley

By Austin Green

Burbank Leader

Photo by Austin Green / Burbank Leader

Burroughs No. 1 Isabella Harris-Bermudez (right, foreground) hits a serve while teammate Isabella Munguia (left, background) gets ready to toss the ball for one of her own during the Indians’ match against Crescenta Valley on Thursday.

The John Burroughs girls’ tennis team had its record dip to 1-2 with a 13-5 loss to league rival Crescenta Valley High School of La Crescenta on Thursday afternoon.

For Burroughs, No. 1 singles player Isabella Harris-Bermudez bounced back nicely after dropping her first set, winning her next two 6-2, 6-2 to finish the day at 2-1. No. 2 Isabella Munguia and No. 3 Lauren Pieri each won one set apiece. Munguia went 0-6, 3-6, 6-3 on the day while Pieri went 0-6, 3-6, 6-1.

But the Indians struggled in doubles, winning just one of their nine sets as No. 2 Kelli Brahms and Vanessa Muga beat their CV counterparts 6-3. Brahams and Muga dropped their other set 2-6. No. 1 duo Elane Shane and Kaitlyn Glaim lost their only set of the day 3-6 and Kyrsten Tyler and Nicole Concepcion lost their two sets 2-6, 0-6. No. 3 team Madison Safarik and Valerie Lentine got swept 0-6, 6-7, 6-2, while Ava Marye and Meagan Voh lost their only set 1-6.

Afterward, Indians head coach Roy Bernhardt and one of his captains, Harris-Bermudez, vowed to work more on conditioning in upcoming practices.

“We haven’t been on the courts in over a year [prior to the start of the season] and everyone’s kind of slow on their first step,” Bernhardt said. “Their tennis is fine; everybody’s just a step slow.”

However, Bernhardt retained a positive perspective despite the loss.

“We had some good wins and some good losses today, everybody got to play, so it was fun…especially back from all this virus gobbledygook,” Bernhardt said. “The way things are right now, we had a good day.”