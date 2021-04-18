Burroughs Moving Forward With New Mascot

After many months and many votes, John Burroughs High School’s Associated Student Body announced the bear will replace the Indian as its mascot.

More than 1,700 students participated in the process of selecting between a phoenix and a bear. The school will now move forward in designing a new logo.

ASB President Nadaly Jones spearheaded the movement early in the school year and most of her fellow ASB representatives supported her. Nearly two-thirds of the student body voted in favor of a change last December.

“ASB and I would like to thank everyone who participated in helping change the mascot,” Jones said during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday. “This important change would not have been possible without the support and involvement of many. Each of you played an important part in this monumental movement. We are so grateful that we have been able to help our student body’s voices be heard and help create the change they wanted to see. Go Bears!”

