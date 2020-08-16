BUSD All Set for New School Year

The Burbank Unified School District is ready to begin a school year under trying circumstances on Monday, Aug. 17, and is dedicated to providing its students “with the best educational experience possible,” Superintendent Matt Hill wrote in his weekly address to families.

“As we plan for the beginning of a new school year that is truly like no other we have seen in the past, our focus remains on providing ‘excellence and equity’ for our students, parents and employees,” Hill wrote on Thursday. “At Burbank Unified, we strive to ensure that every child, every day is finding a way to feel connected, challenged by new learning and experiences and guided with academic rigor and support.”

The district announced last month it would instruct students via distance learning, citing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary concern. The BUSD Board of Education, which is scheduled to meet on Aug. 20, approved the new virtual model during last week’s meeting.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of us to develop a new learning model,” Hill said. “We greatly appreciate the dedication and expertise of our employees, the resilience of our students and the partnership with our parents. Burbank is a special place and we are lucky to have the opportunity to educate our future leaders in such a caring community.”

The district had created four committees comprising parents, students, and staff and board members to work on reopening plans with a focus on instruction, social-emotional well-being, family and community engagement, and operations and health and safety.

District staff members will host technology support webinars for elementary school families on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and for secondary school families that evening from 8-9. A Spanish-language webinar will be presented Wednesday, Aug. 19, and an Armenian-language version will be offered Thursday, Aug. 20. Parents need to RSVP to the virtual events.

For more information on the beginning of the school year, visit burbankusd.org/reopening.

