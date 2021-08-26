BUSD Will ‘Follow Research, Data, Health Guidelines’

Matt Hill

Each year we welcome back students, families and employees to our schools, but this year is extra special. We continue to persevere through a challenging pandemic.

Most of us have been impacted by this pandemic in many ways. However, with the rise of vaccines and the appropriate health guidelines, we are now in a position to return students and employees full-time to campuses this fall. We are going to continue to follow research, data and health guidelines to protect our students and employees. We will also have an independent study option for families who feel it is not safe for their child to return at this time.

As we start the school year, we have the opportunity to build upon the innovations and learnings from this past year to improve upon the excellent teaching and learning that takes place in our schools each day.

For the 2021-22 school year, the Board of Education has adopted the following goals:

Students will be career/college ready via high-quality instruction Students will be physically, emotionally and mentally healthy Recruit and retain highly qualified employees Maintain efficient and effective operations

To help our students with their academic and social-emotional needs, we are also implementing additional supports:

• Expanded academic interventions

• Expanded mental health resources via our partnership with Burbank Family Service Agency

• Expanded focus on social-emotional learning at each of our schools

• A stronger commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) via professional development and supports.

By continuing to work together, we will build a stronger BUSD. Here’s to a great year!