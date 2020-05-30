Caution Urged as New COVID-19 Cases Trend Downward

Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in Glendale, although the rate of new infections has decidedly fallen since peaking in late April and early May.

As Los Angeles County officials dictate reopening plans for municipalities, locals are urged to continue social distancing and hygienic practices to keep flattening the curve of the disease. Glendale has continued to follow county guidelines as it has recently begun allowing the reopening of certain businesses, with restrictions.

As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases among Glendale residents had reached at least 965, out of the total of 51,562 reported cases throughout the county. There have been at least 82 deaths in Glendale attributable to the disease, out of 2,290 in the county. According to the city, local hospital data indicate that the vast majority of deaths have been among patients ages 70-99, and more than 55% of deaths have been among women.

For most of the past two weeks, according to the city, there have been 10 or fewer new cases per day, with the notable exception of May 24 and 26, which both had nearly 20 new cases. At the city’s peak, daily new cases frequently approached or exceeded 30.

In La Crescenta-Montrose, there have been 29 reported cases of the disease as of Friday, with one recorded death.

Most deaths have also been among residents of skilled nursing facilities, a trend reflected throughout the county and statewide, as well.

In Glendale, a number of skilled nursing facilities have had concentrated outbreaks among employees and residents, according to the county’s figures. These locations include Autumn Hills Heath Care Center (24 cases among employees, 57 among residents, 12 deaths); Chandler Convalescent Hospital (eight employees, 28 residents, seven deaths); Glendale Adventist Medical Center’s skilled nursing facility (one employee, two residents, no deaths); Glendale Healthcare Center (10 employees, 10 residents, three deaths); Glendale Post Acute Center (23 employees, 48 residents, nine deaths); Glenhaven Healthcare (15 employees, 18 residents, five deaths); Glenoaks Convalescent Hospital (nine employees, 52 residents, 10 deaths); Griffith Park Health Care Center (one employee, two residents, no deaths); Leisure Glen Post Acute Care Center (32 employees, 65 residents, five deaths); Leisure Vale Retirement Home (three employees, three residents, no deaths); Park Paseo Independent Living (no employees, four residents, one death); and Royal Palms Post Acute (11 employees, two residents, no deaths).

Glenhaven Healthcare is the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died of COVID-19, with the family alleging negligence on the part of the facility’s staff in preparing for the disease. Glenhaven, meanwhile, has said that its staff members “put our patients first every day.”

In Montrose, 21 employees and 34 residents at the Montrose Healthcare Center have been confirmed to have had the disease, with 11 deaths; and 15 employees and 15 residents at the Verdugo Valley Skilled Nursing and Wellness Centre also have been confirmed to have had it, with three deaths.

In La Crescenta, the La Crescenta Healthcare Center had 14 employees and 18 residents diagnosed, with four recorded fatalities.