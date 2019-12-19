Celebrating Merry Grinch Day at LCE

It was a long-awaited special day for La Cañada Elementary School 1st-graders. They celebrated Merry Grinch Day. Students came dressed in pajamas and took out the cars they made for a final inspection.

After lunch, there was a car parade to the Who-ville Drive-in. Older students were impressed with the car designs. The 1st-graders parked their one-of-a-kind Christmas cars, and settled back to watch “The Grinch” movie.