Children’s Museum Gala Unveils Exhibit

More than 150 guests enjoyed the Southern California Children’s Museum annual gala held recently in the nonprofit organization’s interactive space and outdoor lot. Catherine Welch, founder and president of the museum on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, put together the family-friendly Wild California Gala with Lucia Tran.

This year’s event showcased the new permanent installation of California-inspired activity pieces such as mountains, beaches and desert “landscapes” on which children could play. In addition, the kids were treated to a bounce house, go-karts and a cotton candy machine. There was a bar and silent auction for adults, and vendors offering delicious food for everyone.