Chorale Helps Create Mural at Local Nonprofit

About 100 members of the Angel City Chorale and Angel City Youth Chorale lent their hands to a mural in the courtyard of the local Boys and Girls Club last weekend.

The volunteers left painted handprints on the walls of the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley courtyard last Saturday, May 1. The Angel City Youth Chorale, a Los Angeles-based children’s choir, was formed in partnership between the other chorale and the Boys and Girls Club in 2018.

The mural and a tree planting that occurred last weekend were part of the chorale’s mission to bring together people of diverse background to build a sense of community. The events were also held in anticipation of the “Play It Forward” spring concert on June 5, which will feature two songs by the Angel City Youth Chorale.