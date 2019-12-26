Christ Child Society Gathers Gifts to Distribute

More than 125 members and guests of the Christ Child Society of Pasadena gathered at the home of Julianne Coppersmith for the group’s annual Christmas open house. Those who attended brought packs of donated diapers to benefit young mothers and newborns in the San Gabriel Valley as part of the society’s layette program.

Julieta Bennett and Rossana Cacho-Sousa co-chaired the event and organized a beautiful brunch for the well-attended social and philanthropic tradition. For more information about the society, visit christchildpasadena.org or email info@christchildpasadena.org.