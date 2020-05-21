In Loving Memory of

Christopher Daniel Berta

September 23, 1988 – May 11, 2020

Our beloved son has gone home to be with the Lord. After many months of suffering, Christopher passed away from natural causes.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Berta, Jr. Christopher is survived by his loving mother, Susan Berta, and his brother, Alexander Berta of Pasadena, CA. Also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Steve and Nancy Lidle, Hinesberg, Vermont; Charles and Valorie Berta, The Woodlands, Texas; Gene, Judy, Clay and Blake Matsuda, Palos Verdes Estates, CA; Erich, Mandy and Charlie Camping, Rochester, N.Y.

He enjoyed growing up in La Cañada. Christopher had a kind heart and caring soul and had many friends. As a member of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, he served as an Acolyte, served in Children’s Ministry, and was active in many youth groups.

His education included La Cañada schools, Mt. Bachelor Academy, Oregon, and graduated from Island View Academy, Utah. Upon graduation, he taught disabled children and also pursued a career in sales. Much like his father, he was a history buff and was an avid reader.

As a member of the Los Angeles Yacht Club, Christopher grew up sailing offshore and to Catalina Island on his family’s sailboat.

His pride and joy was his 14-foot Lazer which he sailed in the Port of L.A.

Because of Christopher’s love of the ocean, his wishes were to be joined with his father at sea.

During this uncertain time, there will be an intimate family memorial service.

The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, to please consider making a contribution to St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Building Fund at 2416 Montrose Avenue, Montrose, CA 91020.