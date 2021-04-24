City Council Approves More Sidewalk Repairs

The city of Burbank recently approved a contract with a construction company to repair sidewalks between parts of Burbank Boulevard and Verdugo Avenue.

The construction, which is estimated to occur between June and October, will take place between those streets in an area bordered by Clybourn Avenue, San Fernando Boulevard, Magnolia Boulevard and Victory Boulevard. City employees estimate that about 6,000 properties will see repairs to adjacent curbs, gutters, driveways and pedestrian ramps.

The Burbank City Council approved the construction contract on April 13, budgeting just under $1.6 million for the project, 10% of which serves as a buffer for unforeseen costs.

Burbank has repaired its sidewalks in a cycle since 2004, repairing two of the city’s 20 sections each year. This year onward, the city will repair four sections annually to keep up with the separate paving rehabilitation program, which also moved to a 5-year cycle due to an influx of funds from the Measure P sales tax.

Omar Moheize, principal civil engineer in the city’s Public Works Department, explained that after the sidewalks are repaired, poor-quality streets in the same sections will undergo resurfacing with rubberized asphalt toward the end of 2021 — assuming the City Council-approved funds are enough to cover the cost of the sidewalk repairs.

The company contracted for the sidewalk repair project — Kalban, Inc. of Santa Clarita — is required to notify potentially affected schools, businesses and residents at least five days prior to the start of construction in each area.