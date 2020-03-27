City Hall Closures, Cancellations and Service Modifications

The city of Pasadena, citing public health information and the need to stop the spread of the , has temporarily closed several public facilities and made changes in municipal services.

Pasadena’s Human Resources Department is closed for in-person meetings but is serving customers by phone at (626) 744-4366 and by email at HR@cityofpasadena.net. Job opportunities continue to be advertised online, and the department continues to accept applications.

Meanwhile, all city recreation and community centers are closed to the public. The YMCA Food Program will continue at Jackie Robinson and Villa-Parke community centers. All city parks and their restrooms remain open. Other changes:

Central Library and all nine branch libraries have closed. Due dates for borrowed materials will be automatically extended until June 1, no late fines will be assessed during this time and materials should be returned when libraries reopen. Librarians are available to provide assistance through telephone reference at (626) 744-4066 or the web-based service Ask Us! at cityofpasadena.net/library/questions-help.

Digital services remain available 24/7 at cityofpasadena.net/library, including e-books and audiobooks; streaming TV, movie and music services; classes; and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines.

Keep checking cityofpasadena.net/library/coronavirus for more information and updates from Pasadena Public Library.

• Public access to the Pasadena Police Department’s lobby will be limited. Services associated with police records and police property and evidence will be provided by appointment only. Those requiring records services should call (626) 744-4565 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To schedule release of property, call (626) 744-4510 during those times. There is a call box located at the front door on Garfield Avenue where dispatch can be reached to place a call for service.

• The Parking Division is closed to the public. Individuals who wish to pay for parking citations can pay online: visit cityofpasadena.net/transportation and press the appropriate tab or call (626) 744-4122. Individuals who wish to contest a citation can submit their appeal online, email parking@cityofpasadena.net or call (626) 744-7665 to leave a voicemail. Messages will be retrieved multiple times per day, and calls will be returned within 48 business hours, depending on call volume.

• Individuals needing assistance with a request for enforcement or an impound release can call (626) 744-6440 to leave a voicemail. Voicemails are monitored and calls will be returned within four business hours, depending on call volume.

• Pasadena Transit and Pasadena Dial-A-Ride are temporarily free to customers. All Pasadena Transit monthly passes will be automatically extended and honored until further notice.

• Pasadena Transit’s front counter is closed, and all customer calls will be routed to the city’s Citizen Service Center at (626) 744-7311. Dial-A-Ride support will be provided via phone Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

• The Hale Building (Permit Center) is closed to the public. The Building and Safety, Planning, Fire and Public Works departments will still be accepting and processing permit applications. A phone number/email will be posted outside the building, along with a drop box to receive plans and applications. Payments will be processed over the phone, (626) 744-7524. For general Planning and Building questions, call (626) 744-4200.

• Additionally, no building inspections will take place in the interior of a building unless the room to be inspected is unoccupied. The Multi-Family Inspection Program is suspended until further notice, and all Planning-related public hearings and commission meetings are postponed through April 30.

• The Municipal Services Center at City Hall is closed to the public. For assistance, limited staff are available at the Citizen Service Center, (626) 744-7311; Water & Power, (626) 744-4005; Collection Unit, (626) 744-4289; Business License, (626) 744-4166; and Accounts Receivable, (626) 744-4291.

Additional closures, cancellations and service modifications will be considered as the situation evolves.