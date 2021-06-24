City Youth Council Applications Available

The city of La Cañada Flintridge is seeking applications from residents to serve on the Youth Council.

The Youth Council provides a forum for the exchange of positive ideas and information regarding youth-related issues. The Youth Council consists of nine members. Five at-large members are appointed by City Council to serve two-year terms. Four school representative members are appointed by the four high schools in the city, with one member from each school. The Youth Council members are appointed by the city council and members must be LCF residents.

“City commissioners play a vital role in advising the city council on matters that affect all of us who live, work and play in our community,” said Mayor Michael T. Davitt. “Serving as a commissioner is a rewarding way to make a difference in the city.”

The city council is tentatively scheduled to make the appointments at the Aug. 3 meeting.

Those interested may submit an application to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Applications may be submitted in-person, by mail, fax, or email to tmoreno@lcf.ca.gov. Applications can be obtained online by visiting cityoflcf.org/city-accepting-applications-for-city-commissions-committees. For more information, contact City Hall at (818) 790-8880 or visit cityoflcf.org.