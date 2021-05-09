Clark Magnet, CVHS Lead GUSD in Ranking

Glendale Unified School District’s four high schools were each ranked among the nation’s top high schools in the annual U.S. News and World Report evaluations.

Leading the way was Clark Magnet High School, which was named as the No. 510 high school nationally, followed by Crescenta Valley High School (No. 1,097 nationwide), Hoover High School (No. 3,949) and Glendale High School (No. 4,840). U.S. News evaluated GUSD’s schools alongside 17,857 in total this year, placing all of GUSD’s primary high schools within the 72nd percentile of the nation.

“We are incredibly proud of our Glendale Unified high schools that continue to rank among the nation’s best,” said GUSD school board President Shant Sahakian in a prepared statement. “We are working together to foster a positive culture of learning and maximize academic outcomes for every child in our district.”

Clark Magnet, with more than 1,100 students, boasts a 97% graduation rate, a reading proficiency of 95% and a math proficiency of 75%. (Proficiency is based on state performance testing data.) According to U.S. News’ researched, 60% of students have taken at least one Advanced Placement, or AP, exam and 42% have passed at least one. In the scorecard, Clark Magnet received 97.14 out of 100, meaning it was above the 97th percentile in U.S. News’ rankings.

Around 56% of the school’s student body was listed as “economically disadvantaged,” with 44% qualifying for free lunch and 12% getting reduced-price lunch. The school has 43 full-time teachers, the publication reported.

In terms of rankings, Clark Magnet was listed as:

• No. 510 nationally

• No. 70 in California

• No. 29 in the Los Angeles metropolitan area

Additionally, Clark Magnet was named as the No. 105 magnet in the nation.

With more than 2,600 students, CVHS has a 95% graduation rate, with a reading proficiency of 67% and math proficiency of 58%. Around 65% of the student body has taken at least one AP exam, with 55% passing at least one. CVHS was scored at 93.86 out of 100.

Around 26% of the student body was listed as economically disadvantaged, with 21% receiving free lunch and 5% receiving a reduced price. There are 104 full-time teachers there.

CVHS was listed at:

• No. 1,097 nationally

• No. 163 in California

• No. 74 in the L.A. metro

Hoover High, with more than 1,600 students, posted a graduation rate of 86%, a reading proficiency of 52% and a math proficiency of 33%. Half of the student body has taken at least one AP test and 33% have passed at least one. Hoover High was scored at 77.88 out of 100.

Around 67% of the students are reported as economically disadvantaged, with 56% of the population receiving free lunch and 11% on the reduced-price plan. The school has 69 full-time teachers.

Hoover High was listed at:

• No.3,949 nationally

• No. 599 in California

• No. 252 in the L.A. metro

GHS, with 2,174 students, had an 87% graduation rate, with a 50% reading proficiency and 31% math proficiency. Around 44% of the students have taken at least one AP test and 27% have passed at least one. GHS was scored at 72.89 out of 100.

Around 73% of the student body is listed as economically disadvantaged, with 63% receiving free lunch and 9% getting reduced-price lunch. There are 93 full-time teachers at the school.

GHS was listed at:

• No. 4,840 nationally

• No. 711 in California

• No. 286 in the L.A. metro

“Glendale Unified is a dynamic, high performing school district,” Superintendent Vivian Ekchian said in a prepared statement. “Our talented teachers, classified staff and administrators work tirelessly alongside our parents and community to prepare every student for success in college, career and life.”

