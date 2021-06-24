Clark Magnet Graduation Ceremony

Kevin Sarvarian, Romell Shabany, Vardan Mikayelyan, Manuel Vartanian and Meri Sarkisyan

Clark Magnet High School celebrated its graduating senior class of 2021 with an in-person ceremony on the campus field on Thursday, June 10. Nearly 270 students gathered in front of their families, with a limit of four persons per graduate, to receive their diplomas.

There were remarks from ASB President Ani Sahakyan and Clark Magnet Principal Lena Kortoshian. Assistant Principal Brian Landisi presented the candidates for Valedictorian and Salutorian, which were Anaida Haroutiunian, Elen Hovhannisyan, Arpi Keshishian, Cyrus Motallebi and Arno Tatos.

