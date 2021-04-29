Class of 2021 Ticktockers Presented by Local NCL Chapter

Twenty-three young women from La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Glendale, Altadena, and the surrounding area will be honored by the Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. at the 70th annual Senior Presentation Ball on May 21. The event will be held at the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach.

The Senior Presentation Ball is a tradition for the chapter, highlighting and thanking the Class of 2021 for their 8,722 hours of philanthropic service. The young women, or Ticktockers as they are known, began their NCL journey in 7th-grade, working with their mothers, called Patronesses, to support the chapter’s philanthropic partners. Over the years, the class has volunteered at Ascencia, Union Station Homeless Services, Door of Hope, YWCA of Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, Operation Gratitude, American Red Cross, Hathaway-Sycamores, Twelve Oaks Senior Living, the chapter’s annual rummage sale and more.

“The Senior Presentation Ball event theme, ‘It Starts with Us,’ truly represents the amazing integrity these Ticktockers have with their commitment to philanthropic service, thoughtful leadership and social/cultural awareness,” said Kelli Kunkle-Day, the chapter’s president. “Significantly, they mastered this in both the best of times and the worst of times. During these past 14 months, this senior class fully recognizes that change, disruption and perseverance is not easy but fosters the necessary determination, awareness and skills needed as they move forward into the next chapters of their lives.”

This year, the chapter’s “Presents” event will just be for senior class families. Due to the pandemic, the event has been re-imagined protecting the health and safety of all while allowing to celebrate the 23 Ticktockers being Presented. The event will include a welcome from Ticktocker Chloe Lehman, president of the Class of 2021, and from grade-level advisor Christa Evans.

The evening will include the presentation of each Ticktocker, the father-daughter waltz, the Senior Service Award and a farewell toast. Following a cocktail and appetizer hour, guests will proceed to a beautiful ocean view lawn to watch the elegant presentation. The evening will end with dinner at sunset. The co-chairs of the Presentation Ball are Andrea Vacheron and Linda Gump.

The Glendale Chapter of NCL was first organized in 1942 and became a chartered chapter of National Charity League in 1958. It works with more than 20 local philanthropies, supporting them with hands-on service. Through the mother-daughter relationship, National Charity League develops strong women leaders serving and impacting communities today and for generations to come. Learn more at nclglendale.org.

Cadie Taylor Carlson

Cadie served as secretary and vice president-Philanthropy for her class. She also enjoyed planning social activities for the other ticktockers. Her favorite NCL activity was baking birthday cakes for the Ascencia Bingo parties and treats for the residents of Twelve Oaks. Cadie created her own baking website (cadiecakes.com) to showcase her favorite recipes.

She earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by building UV sanitizing boxes for Center for Children, a local daycare program. Cadie attends Crescenta Valley High School, where she was on CVTV and writes for the school newspaper. She played volleyball all four years of high school, earning all-league honors. Cadie plans to study broadcast journalism at a school with a major football program.

Cadie is the daughter of Craig and Torie Carlson.

Xiomara Chen-Marquez

Xiomara’s favorite NCL activities include volunteering at Glendale YWCA Summer Camp, Hathaway-Sycamores, and the Sellebration rummage sale with her mother and fellow Ticktockers. For the past three years, she has received the NCL Hour Glass award, completing 100 volunteer hours per year for various philanthropies. She will always cherish working with her friends in NCL and organizing social events.

Xiomara attends La Cañada High School. Her favorite courses include American History and psychology. She has been in Girl Scouts since 1st grade and has earned her Silver, Bronze and Gold Awards. Through NCL, Xiomara had the opportunity to intern one summer at the Glendale YWCA. Learning about its contribution to the community influenced her decision to pursue her studies as a sociology major in college.

She is the daughter of Salvador Marquez and Shin Chen.

Sophie Anne Clarkson

Serving the community has made an indelible impact on Sophie and her philanthropic endeavors extend beyond NCL. Working summer camp at Hathaway-Sycamores, writing letters to U.S. troops and raising awareness of the ever-growing homeless population have opened her heart to the challenges facing the community.

Interning for state Sen. Anthony Portantino and the LCF Education Foundation over the past two summers has allowed Sophie to refine her leadership skills while gaining invaluable self-confidence. Sophie is planning to major in English and hopes to use her love of reading and writing to a pursue a career in publishing. Sophie is grateful to NCL for the extra time she spent with her mom these last six years and for the valued opportunity to spend time volunteering with remarkable philanthropies.

Sophie is the daughter of Christopher and Christie Clarkson.

Devyn Cox

Devyn found her love for philanthropy by participating in many NCL activities, her favorites being Operation Gratitude and lunch-making for the homeless with her mom on a monthly basis. Assembling lunches – and delivering them – has been a bright spot in her life. Volunteering for Operation Gratitude has also been very special to Devyn and has proven to be a wonderful commitment that she will carry with her throughout her life.

Devyn is the starting pitcher for the La Cañada High School varsity softball team. She has earned numerous athletic honors, including Pitcher of the Year, and being named one of the top 50 pitchers in California. Devyn is a member of California Scholarship Federation and is also a Girl Scout who has earned her Bronze and Silver awards. She will attend Texas Christian University.

Devyn is the daughter of Scott and Debbie Cox.

Jayli B. Day

NCL has enriched Jayli’s life in countless ways. Over the course of six years, through volunteering and her leadership roles, Jayli has made meaningful connections by engaging with those in underserved or less fortunate communities.

Jayli attends LCHS where she has been a member of CSF for four years and is a member of the varsity track team. Jayli loves spending time with her family and friends and relishes the opportunity to discover and explore.

Jayli plans to study chemistry. She is looking forward to her next chapter in life and is grateful that NCL has helped build the confidence she will need to succeed along with providing memories to cherish. She will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

She is the daughter of John Day and Kelli Kunkle-Day

Caitlyn Isabella Eng

Volunteering has brought Caitlyn great joy and satisfaction. She enjoyed being a YMCA camp counselor and helping kids at Hathaway-Sycamores. Caitlyn’s favorite NCL memories were the many Sellebrations and making sandwiches for Union Station Homeless Services alongside her mom, as both of these events gave back to the community.

Caitlyn attends La Cañada High School, where she was on the JV tennis team and Women’s Ensemble group. She’s been in Girl Scouts since the 2nd grade and is working to complete her Gold Award to help the homeless. Apart from school, she finds passion in photography and recently received the WFE Excellence Award for photography. Caitlyn plans to study digital and social media marketing in college.

She is the daughter of Richard and Clara Eng.

Annalise Evans

For Annalise, NCL has meant life-long friendships, mother-daughter bonding, and love for philanthropy. She especially enjoyed being junior class president and working at Door of Hope, playing with kids and connecting with families.

At LCHS, Annalise is a member of CSF and NHS, a track-and-field hurdler, a four-year member of pep squad and is captain of Varsity Songs. She is currently in her third year of Peer Support, in its inaugural class.

A lifelong dancer, Annalise is a member of Artist Entrance pre-professional dance company, participating in short dance films, conventions, private performances and dance concerts. Additionally, she enjoys live music, travelling and hiking.

Annalise hopes to attend a four-year university, majoring in chemistry and/or dance.

She is the daughter of Jason and Christa Evans.

Isabella Diana Gerhardt

Isabella’s favorite philanthropic activity has been working with Operation gratitude: making teddy bears and care packages for the military. She also enjoys serving dinners at Door of Hope as it has created many friendships.

Isabella takes much joy from working with others while giving back to her community and making long-lasting friendships.

She loves traveling, no matter the location, as well as enjoys animals of all types. She also enjoys fashion, like sewing and upcycling. Isabella enjoys spending time with her family, specifically her 6-year-old brother Alessandro. She enjoys to bake with her sister Kathryn as well as finding new dishes to create.

At Flintridge Sacred Heart, Isabella’s favorite class is anatomy as she hopes to become a physician’s assistant, focusing on obstetrics.

She is the daughter of Ron Gerhardt and Amber Gerhardt-Serrano.

Kaitlyn Lauren Hammer

During Kaitlyn’s time at NCL she has been passionate about servicing her community. She has earned the Yellow Rose, Hourglass, Mission Bell, and Mother-Daughter Award. Her favorite NCL activity is Bingo, at Twelve Oaks Senior Living where she and her mom worked together.

Kaitlyn attends Alverno Heights Academy. She is currently Chief Justice for the Alverno Supreme Court, Secretary for the National Honor Society and active with the Pasadena Youth Council. She is MVP of the Varsity Cross Country team, an Alverno Ambassador, and part of the Eucharistic and Campus Ministry. Kaitlyn is planning a career in Occupational Therapy. Kaitlyn has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award. Kaitlyn will be attending Loyola Marymount University.

She is the daughter of Morella and Ranjo Sagusay.

Jayden Ann Husfeld

Jayden has enjoyed working at Operation Gratitude (that benefits veterans) and Hathaway-Sycamores, where she has tutored children, making an immediate impact at both organizations. She has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten earning her Bronze and Silver awards and is also going for a Gold Award.

At LCHS, she plays varsity golf, a sport she has enjoyed playing since she was 5. She is the trumpet section leader for LCHS Band, a member of the National Honor Society, CSF and Pasadena Humane Club. Jayden enjoys travel and adventure. She is passionate about making films and plans on majoring in film and TV production, which includes a study abroad program.

She is the daughter of Carl and Mia Husfeld.

Allison King

Allison served as corresponding secretary in 10th grade and on the Father-Daughter Social Committee in 11th grade. She earned the Mother-Daughter Award for completing 56 philanthropy hours of service together with her mom. Her favorite NCL activity was volunteering at YWCA. Allison’s most treasured activity was working alongside her mom at Operation Gratitude, where she was able to give back to the community in a simple and impactful way.

Allison attends LCHS where she has been a member of the swim team the past four years. She is looking forward to becoming one of the first female scouters to earn her Eagle Award. Allison plans to attend the University of California, majoring in biology.

She is the daughter of Colonel Joseph and Dr. Karen King.

Catherine Therese Layton

The community service opportunities that Catherine experienced in her six years in NCL enriched her and her passion for serving the community. Catherine received several NCL awards for providing 100’s of community service hours to various philanthropies. Her favorite charity was tutoring at Hathaway Sycamore. Catherine served in many class leadership positions

Catherine attended Mayfield Senior and currently attends JSerra Catholic High School. Catherine is a member of National Honor Society and is on the dean’s list. She has received several academic awards for excellence and cum laude in the National Latin Exam. She served as cofounder and president of Mayfield Italian Club, president of Latin Club, and class rep for the Student Mission Effectiveness Committee. Catherine will be attending the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.

She is the daughter of Thomas and Rose Layton.

Grace Lee

Grace served as class treasurer in 12th grade and as publicity chair in 9th grade. Her favorite NCL activity is volunteering in the Union Station Homeless Services Adult Center kitchen, preparing and serving meals. She also enjoys making care packages for U.S. service members at Operation Gratitude while working with her mom.

Grace attends La Cañada High School and is vice president of the PTSA Club and has served as the secretary and the communications officer. Grace has been the captain of the girls’ varsity dive team for four years. She will be attending the University of Southern California as a member of the women’s swim and dive team. Grace is a former Level 9 gymnast.

Grace is the daughter of Lesley and James Lee.

Chloe Lehmann

Chloe is NCL 12th grade class president. The past two years, she has earned the league’s highest award for most volunteer hours served, the Merci Award. She has volunteered for many philanthropic groups, with some of her favorites being the Glendale YWCA, Friends of the La Canada Flintridge Library, LCF Tournament of Roses, and Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services. She is also an annual donor at the league’s Red Cross blood drive.

Chloe attends Crescenta Valley High School. She is in her second year of Charismatics, the school’s prestigious Chamber Choir. She plans to attend Chapman University next year where she will study accounting, sing in a choir, and continue to be active in community service.

She is the daughter of Shauna and Ken Lehmann

Ellie Glen Massimino

Ellie’s favorite part of NCL was spending time with friends while serving those in need. She fondly remembers the annual Sellebration event where she saw the direct impact NCL had on the community. Ellie received the Yellow Rose Bud Award (50 hours) for five years.

Ellie’s favorite philanthropy is Ascencia, where she enjoyed volunteering. Impressed by its mission of lifting families out of homelessness one person at a time, Ellie was inspired to partner with Ascencia for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

Ellie attends LCHS and plans to study business marketing in college. She wants to continue making a difference through ethical business and marketing practices.

She is the daughter of Gregory and Nancy Massimino.

Emmie Matthews

Emmie’s favorite philanthropy in NCL is Operation Gratitude. Most of her hours are from her assembling care packages and making paracord bracelets with her mom.

Emmie attends Crescenta Valley High School, where she is a chairperson on the school site council, a member of the student senate, and a founding member of the women’s empowerment club on campus. She actively participates in events at Glendale Presbyterian Church, where she has attended since birth. She loves to bake and even turned it into a business a few years ago. Emmie plans to attend Westmont College where she will double major in psychology and sociology.

She is the daughter of Charles and Mary Matthews.

Audrey Melillo

Driven and passionate, Audrey has enjoyed working with the children at the YWCA camp and tutoring and playing soccer with students at Hathaway-Sycamores, where she has made lifelong friends.

Audrey attends La Cañada High School and is a member of the National Honors Society and CSF. She has enjoyed advocating for student wellbeing through her co-presidency of the Challenge Success and PTSA clubs and stoking her passion through her role as the vice president of Mock Trial. Audrey has also cherished serving as co-president of Advanced Theatre and singing with the Chamber Singers.

Audrey’s passion is advocacy. She hopes to major in anthropology before pursuing a career in civil rights law like her hero, Bryan Stevenson. Audrey will be attending the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Audrey is the daughter of Billie and Jason Melillo.

Berit Oxley

Berit’s favorite philanthropic activity through NCL has been making bracelets, writing letters, and preparing packages for Operation Gratitude. She has loved meeting new people, as well as bonding with NCL members when working shifts in the assembly lines at the warehouse.

Berit has held the position of co-editor of Flintridge Sacred Heart’s yearbook for two years. She is an LCF Girl Scout Camp counselor, a board member for her school’s podcast and playlist club, and a school ambassador.

She is a member of the National Honors Society, California Scholarship Federation, and honors math society Mu Alpha Theta. Berit plans to study biology at a research university, inspired by her work in her Honors Scientific Research class.

She is the daughter of William and Heidi Oxley.

Reese Isabella Ramseyer

Reese’s favorite NCL philanthropic activity has been volunteering at the YWCA as a summer camp counselor. Reese enjoys working with children and her fellow Ticktockers.

Reese attends La Cañada High School. She is vice president of Best Buddies, an organization dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Reese served as princess on the 2020 Miss LCF Royal Court where she volunteered at chamber of commerce and community events benefitting local charities.

Reese has been a member of the LCHS varsity softball team for the past four years. She plans to continue her passion to help children at Texas Christian University by studying to become a child advocate lawyer and working as a positive voice for children’s rights.

She is the daughter of John Allen and Ronda Ramseyer.

Meadow Solares

Meadow enjoyed volunteering at numerous philanthropies over the years, Hathaway-Sycamores being her favorite.

Meadow has played varsity water polo at LCHS for four years and competitive water polo at Rose Bowl for eight years. She was awarded Academic All-American recognition by USA Water Polo for her accomplishments as a student-athlete.

Meadow enjoyed the LCHS advanced ceramics class for the past three years, and expresses herself through her work and hopes to further explore art in the future.

Meadow also loves making her own clothes, eating delicious meals and spending time with friends and family in her spare time.

In the future, Meadow plans to major in environmental analysis and aims to study law. She hopes to make a difference in sustainability. Meadow will be attending Pritzer College where she will be playing water polo.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Solares.

Emily Strauss

Emily was Ticktocker Class president in 10th grade. She has enjoyed working on the annual Chapterwide Project and has planned the speakers program during senior year. She appreciated learning with her mother how to coordinate philanthropy and social events. Her favorite experience was tutoring elementary students at Hathaway-Sycamores.

Emily attends La Cañada High School, where she played soccer for two years and was president of the German Club. She is a member of the La Cañada Flintridge City Youth Council and belongs to the Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation. She is a courtesy clerk at Sprouts and earned her Girl Scout Gold Award. She plans to study business and sociology in college and will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall.

She is the daughter of John and Lori Strauss.

Stephanie Wichman

What Stephanie really enjoyed about NCL was spending time with her mom and helping the less fortunate through her work with the philanthropies. She also enjoyed planning many social activities for the other Ticktockers.

Stephanie attends Crescenta Valley High School, where she is a four-year member of the varsity softball team and is editor in chief for the Talon yearbook. She received her Girl Scout Gold Award by making visitation rooms for families at the Department of Children and Family Services.

Stephanie will be attending and playing softball at Ursinus College in Pennsylvania. She plans to major in environmental studies with minors in marine science and communications.

She is the daughter of Don and Janet Wichman.

Natalie Yu

Natalie’s favorite NCL activity was volunteering at the YWCA Glendale, where she was a counselor at their summer camp. Natalie loved participating in the fun activities and bonding with the children. Volunteering at the YWCA inspired Natalie to do her Girl Scout Gold Award project there by creating the “Hope Closet” for houseware supplies for survivors of domestic violence.

Natalie attends La Cañada High School, where she has been a member of the volleyball team and California Scholarship Federation. She was also involved in Assisteens. Natalie enjoys working with children and has been a volunteer camp counselor for several years at the YWCA, Crescenta-Cañada YMCA, and Girl Scout Camp. Natalie plans to study health sciences at college.

She is daughter of Cathy and Edward Yu.