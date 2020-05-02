Congressman Honors Inspiring Women

Congressman Adam Schiff honored 15 inspiring women from communities in the 28th Congressional District, including Burbank.

Historically, congressional offices honor their districts’ “Women of the Year” in observance of Women’s History Month in March with a ceremony hosted locally.

Brenda Burroughs, from Burbank, has devoted her time to volunteer with numerous organizations that help benefit schools and charities within her community, particularly with the Burbank Arts for All Foundation. Additionally, she also has dedicated her time to the Burbank Educational Foundation, the Renal Support Network and Relay for Life.

Burroughs also champions the Family Service Agency of Burbank by volunteering for the nonprofit’s yearly Carewalk and Party with a Purpose to raise funds that underwrite community counseling and mental health care for the children, families and veterans in Burbank.

“Unfortunately, we had to postpone our celebration due to the coronavirus, but I wanted to make sure these outstanding women get the recognition they deserve,” Schiff said in a prepared statement. “They are all pillars of our communities and I thank them for their invaluable service.”

Schiff released a video on his Facebook page in honor of the 2020 honorees.

For additional information, please visit schiff.house.gov.