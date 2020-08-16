County Creates Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic

In an effort to assist renters of limited means who have been affected by the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create the COVID-19 Rent Relief program.

The program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority, is set to launch on Monday, Aug. 17, and will remain open until Aug. 31. The goal is to assist 8,000 to 9,000-plus households.

The emergency rental assistance is intended to meet the needs of low-income renters who have struggled to pay their rent and/or are behind on paying rent due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Those who are most at need will be targeted with more assistance.

The program is available to all county residents who qualify, with the exception of residents living in the city of Los Angeles, which received its own allocation of CARES Act funds. A W-9 and participation agreement are needed from property owners to receive rental income on behalf of their qualified tenant; property owners must agree to the terms of the participation agreement. Citizenship documentation will not be requested from any party ― renter or property owner).

For information, visit 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief. A list of frequently asked questions with more program details is available at rentrelief.lacda.org.

