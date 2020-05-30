County Receives Go-Ahead for More Reopenings

Los Angeles County officials have given the green light for restaurants to resume dine-in service, as well as for barbers and hair salons to reopen, provided they adhere to proper distancing and hygiene protocol.

The Friday update followed an announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom that L.A. County was free to reopen those businesses according to state guidelines. Glendale, like most L.A. County cities, follows health direction from the county Department of Public Health.



The county earlier this week permitted a variety of operations that had largely been shuttered since mid-March to resume services, with certain caveats.

Locally, the Glendale Galleria reopened for normal services on Thursday, with hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. According to its website, hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the complex, as have been a variety of touch-free devices. The food court remained closed for diners, although food court tenants may continue carry-out service. The Galleria had previously been allowed to permit curbside pickup service among its stores.

The Americana at Brand, which also was allowing curbside pickup for its stores in keeping with county directives, plans to reopen for normal service on Monday, June 1.

Meanwhile, faith-based organizations are now permitted to resume normal services, but with congregations limited to whichever number is smaller — less than 25% of building capacity or 100 people. All retailers, including those in shopping centers, are permitted to reopen at 50% capacity. Flea markets, swap meets and drive-in movie theaters are allowed to reopen as normal. Pools, hot tubs and saunas that are part of a multi-unit residence or homeowners association are also allowed to be used.

Additionally, beach biking paths have been reopened and the county has relaxed prior restrictions on car parade or drive-thru graduation ceremonies for graduating high school seniors.

The City Council plans to consider investing money in creating outdoor “al fresco” dining areas in select locations throughout the city, which would offer shared outdoor space for eateries to more comfortably serve guests who would remain wary of dining inside even after the county allows it.

For updates, visit the city’s website at glendaleca.gov.