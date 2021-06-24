More than 600 Crescenta Valley High School students graduated on the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium’s field in a morning ceremony on Friday, June 11. CVHS senior class of 2021 officers Andrew Alan Kim, Chloe Ataya, Sebastian DeLeon and Brendon Pehar participated in the ceremony, while classmates Angela Ter-Vardanyan and Shant Kevorkian each delivered a senior address.
Principal Linda Junge presented the Class of 2021, GUSD Superintendent Vivian Ekchian recognized the class, and Nayiri Nahabedian and Gregory Krikorian helped present diplomas.
Crescenta Valley High School Graduation 2021
