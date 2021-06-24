Crescenta Valley High School Graduation 2021

More than 600 Crescenta Valley High School students graduated on the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium’s field in a morning ceremony on Friday, June 11. CVHS senior class of 2021 officers Andrew Alan Kim, Chloe Ataya, Sebastian DeLeon and Brendon Pehar participated in the ceremony, while classmates Angela Ter-Vardanyan and Shant Kevorkian each delivered a senior address.

Principal Linda Junge presented the Class of 2021, GUSD Superintendent Vivian Ekchian recognized the class, and Nayiri Nahabedian and Gregory Krikorian helped present diplomas.

