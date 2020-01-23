Crowell Hosts Rose Princesses at Storytime

The Crowell Public Library of San Marino hosted its annual Princess Storytime for the Tournament of Roses 2020 Royal Court on Saturday. The event, which has spanned more than 15 years at the library, welcomed the Rose Court to read stories to young boys and girls with a prince and princess theme. Kids were encouraged to dress up and got to play games, sing songs, and decorate crowns and wands. The event included a couple of Q&A’s for all seven young women on the court. This year’s Princess Storytime was organized by librarian Tera Torres of the Crowell Library and the Tournament of Roses organization led by President Robert Miller. Princess Storytime is an event that welcomes that year’s Tournament of Roses Royal Court to bring real-life, local princesses to the community.