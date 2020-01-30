Crowell Open House Features Awards, Entertainment

Crowell Public Library’s open house on Saturday had a busy agenda that included honoring Volunteer of the Year Susan Maxwell, who has served the valued community institution for decades, and recognizing winners of the 2020 bookmark design contest.

Maxwell has volunteered at the library for 27 years and been a member of its board and of the Friends of San Marino Library and the San Marino Public Library Foundation.

Other highlights of the event included a performance by Huntington Middle School musicians, face painting and bilingual story time, and recognition of youth volunteers who earned Presidential Service Awards.