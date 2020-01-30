CSF Praises Leiningers for Work in Education

As 50 of their friends watched, Michael and Nancy Leininger recently were honored by the Community Scholarship Foundation of La Cañada Flintridge as recipients of the organization’s Distinguished Person of the Year Award.

At a luncheon at Oakmont Country Club, CSF President Karen Mathison said one thing is especially obvious about the Leiningers: the love they share for each other and their daughters, Anne and Carrie. They also love being educators and living in LCF. Michael Leininger’s career included serving as a La Cañada High School principal and La Cañada Unified School District administrator, and Nancy Leininger was a much-admired teacher at Palm Crest Elementary School.

Because of the couple’s many years of dedication to the welfare and progress of elementary, junior high and high school students, Mathison said, the CSF board had voted to establish the Dr. Michael and Nancy Leininger Legacy Scholarship, which will be awarded every year.