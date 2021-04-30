David Robert Richmond | Obituary

David Robert Richmond, 21, passed away on April 27, 2021.

David was an energetic young man who had big ideas about changing the world. He was intelligent, funny and compassionate. He had many interesting hobbies from the time he was a small boy. In more recent years, he loved mountaineering, summiting Mt. Whitney, The Grand Teton, and Longs Peak, among others. He was interested in becoming an investor and entrepreneur and was an early proponent of cryptocurrency.

David was a graduate of Hoggs Hollow Preschool & Kindergarten, Palm Crest Elementary, La Cañada Junior High School, and the Fusion Academy. He was an Eagle Scout. David was a student at Brigham Young University.

David will truly be missed. He is remembered as a meticulously dressed, well-spoken young man with a large vocabulary and an equally large number of quips at the ready.

David is survived by his parents, Rick and Linda Richmond, his two sisters, Melissa Richmond (husband Marcelo Garcia) and Catharine Richmond (husband Ryan Raam), and his grandparents Julie Richmond and Barbara and Andrew E. DeGraw, Jr.

David’s funeral will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of the La Cañada building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1830 Foothill Boulevard. For those attending in person, please bring your own chairs and honor social distancing and masking protocols. For those wishing to attend virtually, here is the Zoom link: bit.ly/DavidFuneral. For more information email ricklloydrichmond@gmail.com.

