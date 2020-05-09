Democrats, Republicans Can Agree on the Importance of Community Newspapers

Newspapers Are ‘Backbone of Journalism,’ Supervisor Says

By Kathryn Barger

Special to the News-Press

The Glendale News-Press and the Burbank Leader have been invaluable to their communities, providing essential news, impactful storytelling and insightful commentary for readers over the years. I am thrilled the Outlook Newspapers will carry on both publications to maintain their remarkable legacy of quality local journalism.

Especially during this difficult season when Los Angeles County faces immeasurable challenges as a result of COVID-19, it’s a source of comfort and relief knowing local news is still accessible. It is critical for the Glendale News-Press and the Burbank Leader to carry on their commitment to the San Fernando Valley, commemorating meaningful events and ensuring readers stay up to date on issues that impact them most.

Even in this growing digital age, newspapers both in print and online remain the backbone of journalism. They offer consistency and reliability when covering political institutions, educational issues, residential concerns, and community events. Being a good journalist, editor or publisher requires a dogged pursuit of information, a close observation of organizations at work and an ability to be pragmatic. These newspapers are known for their careful attention to pressing issues and commitment to keeping locals informed. That is the measure of success for a local paper—determination to stay engaged and dedication to put the truth first.

Every day, we see the importance of local journalism when it connects our community, plays its role in democracy and inspires civic engagement. Both publications have been given many awards over the years in recognition of their reporting of local government, schools, sports and commentary. I know under the new leadership, we will continue to see good, honest, local journalism with renewed excitement, which in turn benefits readers, community and business leaders, and elected officials.

I look forward to continuing to read both papers to stay in tune with the stories in my district. It truly means so much more when news is run by the community, for the community.

Thank you to Charlie Plowman and Outlook Newspapers for seeing the value of continuing to provide Glendale and Burbank residents with local news. Here’s to many more years and many more stories to tell!

Kathryn Barger, a Republican, is chair of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.