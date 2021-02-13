Denise Fredrickson – Obituary

Denise Fredrickson, 93, a longtime resident of Burbank, CA. passed away peacefully after a brief illness on January 26, 2021.

She was the oldest of three siblings in her family as both her parents and two sisters preceded her in death along with her husband.

She was a long time member of Calvary Bible Church and made many friends over the years.

Surviving is her four children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; she will be truly missed.

Denise is finally at Peace….

