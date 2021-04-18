District Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Building

Photo courtesy BUSD

The Burbank Uniﬁed School District held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the upcoming construction of the new two-story modular building at Walt Disney Elementary School. Among those present for the celebration were Sharon Cuseo, Charlene Tabet, Superintendent Matt Hill, Board of Education President Steve Frintner, Disney Elementary Principal Molly Hwang, Larry Cross, Debbie Kukta and Peter Knapik.

After years of delays, construction will soon begin on the new two-story modular building at Walt Disney Elementary School and the Burbank Unified School District celebrated the milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

“Today is a monumental day for the Disney community as we are embarking on a new and highly anticipated chapter in our school’s history — the expansion of our school,” said Disney Elementary Principal Molly Hwang. “This beautiful building will provide solid structure for years to come while opening our footprint. This new construction will provide a place for teachers to bring out the best in our students, to inspire them with the love of learning and to create a space that provides a sense of community and belonging.”

The new building will have 10 classrooms, two of which will be used for special programs, according to BUSD Director of Facilities Larry Cross. It will also have “state-of-the-art internet and technology features,” a new elevator, and the playground and sports field will nearly double in size.

Board of Education President Steve Frintner and Superintendent Matt Hill were also present for the ceremony and thanked the community for voting in favor of Measure S.

“With the bond funds, we have been able to make desperately needed improvements to the infrastructure of the district, not just here at Disney and at several other sites, but also new network infrastructure, 21st century classrooms, computers, HVAC systems, LED lighting, asphalt, energy management systems and much more,” Fritner said. “Our students, our staff and our community have greatly benefited from your understanding and support, and for that, you have the unending gratitude of all of us on the school board.”

Hill added that the district is “so proud of this school. It’s an amazing, distinguished school, and soon it’s going to have an amazing building to join this campus.”