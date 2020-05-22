Domenic “Eddie” Saraceno – Obituary

Domenic “Eddie” Saraceno passed away in Burbank at the age 92 after a brief illness. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, in 1928 to Joseph and Rose Saraceno of Sicily.

Dad always recalled his early childhood as exciting, filled with “life’s little lessons.” Along with his pals (“The Brickyard Gang”) they forged lifelong friendships. “Friends to the end!”

Domenic attended Classical High and got his first part-time job working for the Thom McAn shoe company. As his career started to grow, it would soon be interrupted by the Korean conflict.

In 1950, Domenic was drafted into the U.S. Army (17th Infantry). He served with distinction, earning a Bronze Star Medal for valor and heroic achievement. Afterward, he returned to Thom McAn and helped expand the company to California.

While working in L.A. he met his wife-to-be, Jenny Porco. They married in 1955 and settled in Burbank, raising a family of five.

Dad had an infectious personality. When he entered the room, you could feel it. It was his signature. His positive, loving, caring and warm personality was his trademark in life and the smile on your face was the receipt.

He loved a good laugh and was a man of a thousand one-liners, which have now been ingrained into two generations of kids. He taught us to love history, respect others, work hard, dress well, never be late … and to be funny!

After 49 years with Thom McAn, Domenic spent his retirement doting over his kids and grandkids. If there was an award for attending the most parties, sporting events, school trips to D.C., musicals, field trips, award ceremonies, etc. … Dad would have surely won. This was his deepest pleasure … and ours.

He and Mom shared a love of Italian music. They met weekly at their favorite L.A. restaurants with a group of dear friends, many of whom were talented musicians and singers in their own right. This deep love for music, friends, food and laughter lasted over four decades.

Domenic was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny, and his siblings Carmela, Bobby and Pete. He is survived by brother Joseph, sister Roberta and five children: Rosemarie (Danny), Domenic (Kim), Jack (Pam), Joann and Frank (Patti); grandchildren Diana (Morgan), Wendy (Lupe), Danny Jr., Domenic III and his mom, Theresa Sobocinski, Frank Jr., Joey, Natalie and Paul; also, step-grandchildren Anne (Dave), Stephanie (Sean), Gilbert, 12 great-grandchildren, niece and nephews.

A private family service with military honors was held at Forest Lawn (Hollywood) on May 20.