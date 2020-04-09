Donors Mobilize to Show Care for Huntington Hospital

Huntington Hospital received a much-needed boost in supplies — and a bit of morale — this week as the City of Roses community rallied to support its healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, with families, nonprofits and businesses donating medical gear and other items to the hospital.

The Langham Huntington Hotel came through for the cause and donated 5,000 N95 masks to the hospital, which has been faced with a lack of medical supplies as caregivers across the globe scramble to load up on ventilators, masks and other protective gear necessary to help treat COVID-19 patients while staying safe and stopping spread of the virus.

Happenstance led to the hotel’s discovery of its mask cache when it recently conducted an inventory review that came across the much-in-demand N95 masks, still safely sealed in their original packaging. They had initially been purchased a few years back as part of the hotel’s emergency preparedness plan, said Paul Leclerc, managing director of the Langham.

“Once we discovered that these were N95 masks, we immediately made the decision to donate these to Huntington Hospital where they are greatly needed,” Leclerc said. “The Huntington’s team was so appreciative and we are honored to contribute to do our part for our community.”

Hotel staff helped load up its own shuttle to deliver 21 boxes containing more than 5,000 masks, he noted, and dropped them off at Huntington Hospital’s designated collection site on Friday.

Meanwhile, Huntington Hospital said it has felt the community support wholeheartedly since it announced the opening of a donation drop-off site, and a new gifts/donations page on its website. The hospital will continue to need more blood donations and medical items as more coronavirus patients are admitted and tested, said Jane Haderlein, Huntington Hospital senior vice president of philanthropy and public relations.

“We are grateful for all of the donations, big and small. The community is really stepping up and connecting us to people who can help us, too,” Haderlein said. “The hospital and community are a united front, working together.

“As we care for our COVID-19 patients with skill and compassion, babies are still being born and emergency surgeries are still happening; it’s just happening under these extreme circumstances. Amid all of the uncertainty, life is continuing to move forward.”

While all the donations are helping to make an impact, the large number of masks from the Langham Huntington Hotel and others arrived at a time of great need, Haderlein added.

“We are grateful for the Langham Huntington’s valuable donation of N95 masks to our hospital. Our caregivers are on the front line of this pandemic, and these supplies are crucial for not only their personal safety, but the health and well-being of our patients and colleagues,” she said. “Pasadena is a strong community. We are fighting COVID-19 together and are thankful for this donation, as well as the outpour of donations we are receiving.”