Educational Foundation Honors Its ‘Legends’

The recent La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation endowment meeting featured this year’s “Legends.” Gene Stein, Sid Karsh, Rose Chan, Sue Wright, David Sagal and Dave Hotchkin spoke briefly about their involvement in the La Cañada Unified School District, the lessons they learned and their visions for the future. Generous donors, current endowment trustees and LCFEF executive board members were present at the meeting. The event was held at Bistro 45. Guests enjoyed dinner and time to mingle.