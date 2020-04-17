Elizabeth House To Hold Virtual Gala April 19-25

Elizabeth House’s annual gala, which is the organization’s largest fundraiser and last year netted more than $165,000, has been converted to a virtual gala, with a “Together We Care” theme. Instead of a single night, Elizabeth House will have a week of silent auctions from April 19-25, with a live auction on the final day. The new format is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Debbie Unruh has asked supporters to “invite the friends that you would have invited to attend the gala to participate in this exciting week leading up to April 25.”

Including supporting the auction week, anyone may donate the cost of seats and give additional support at ehgala2020.givesmart.com.

Elizabeth House is a nonprofit that serves pregnant and parenting women and their children experiencing homelessness.



Through the generosity of sponsors and donors, Elizabeth House will offer many wonderful packages, including stay at a vacation home in Sonora, Mexico, with plenty of travel date flexibility. Other high-profile auction items include premium seats at Dodger Dugout Club with full-service dining and drinks, fine jewelry like a trillion cut tanzanite and diamond ring, desirable fine wine packages, and a private tour for four of the Getty Center or Villa .

“The planned gala theme, Together We Care, is fitting during this time of crisis, loss and despair for many, including for some Elizabeth House families,” an event spokesperson said. “It highlights how much working together for a common cause matters to the most vulnerable.”

For more information on the gala or how to donate to the mission of Elizabeth House, visit elizabethhouse.net or call (626) 577-4434.