Elizabeth Kelemen Izzi | OBITUARY

Elizabeth Kelemen Izzi

Elizabeth Kelemen Izzi, 79, of Nashua, NH, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in La Cañada, CA where she lived for the past 4 years. She was born to Grace and Louis Kelemen on August 19, 1941 in New Brunswick, NJ.

Elizabeth graduated from St. Peter’s High School, New Brunswick, NJ in 1959 where she met Clement David Izzi. Married on June 17, 1962 in New Jersey, they were forever sweethearts. Together they raised two devoted daughters, Karen Izzi Bristing of La Cañada, CA and Susan Marie Gentile of Sun Valley, CA.



A graduate of cosmetology school, Elizabeth worked as a hairdresser, first in New Jersey and then at Upper Dimension Hair Concepts in Nashua, New Hampshire, where she moved with her family in 1972. In addition to her work as a wife, mother, and hairdresser, Elizabeth volunteered on the Board of the Nashua Junior Women’s Club for many years and was an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church. In spite of her own medical challenges, Elizabeth devoted the last years of her husband Clement’s life, caring for him and tending to his every need, putting his well-being before her own. She remained in Nashua until his passing in 2017, after which she relocated to California to be nearer to her daughters and grandchildren.

Elizabeth’s creativity was endless; she enjoyed art of all sorts and was accomplished at ceramics, watercolor painting, and decorating her home. Guests and family members alike especially enjoyed her exquisitely decorated Christmas trees every year. Above all else, she cared for her family deeply. Always the one who remembered every birthday and special occasion, her handwritten cards and beautifully wrapped gifts were treasured reminders of her devotion and love.

Survived by her two daughters, Karen Bristing (husband Steven) and Susan Gentile, and her four grandchildren Andrew Gross, Matthew Bristing, Jonathan Gentile, and Heather Gentile, as well as her siblings, brother Louis Kelemen Jr. and sister Evelyn Berger (husband Robert), her brother-in-law Stephen Izzi, and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, she will be dearly missed by all.

The family has entrusted Cabot & Sons of Pasadena, CA with the arrangements. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday August 21, 2021 at 9:30am at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, La Cañada, CA. A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org