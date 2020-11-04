Epstein, Anderson Lead in Voting for Two LCUSD Board Seats

Early returns in the race involving four candidates for two seats on the La Cañada Unified School District Governing Board showed Josh Epstein and Caroline Anderson with sizable leads.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Epstein had 4,287 votes, Anderson had tallied 4,279, Jeremiah Arnold had garnered 3,093 and Belinda Randolph had 2,727.

The two seats were available because Ellen Multari’s term ended (after she resigned following a move out of the district) and Brent Kuszyk decided not to seek reelection.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office has stated it will update results by 4 p.m.