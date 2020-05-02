Estate Donates $300,000 to Friends of Burbank Public Library

The Friends of the Burbank Public Library recently announced that it received a donation of nearly $300,000 from the estate of long-time member and volunteer Jane Mulder.

Mulder, who died in 2019, was a charter member of the Friends of the Library organization, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The organization is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Burbank Public Library programming and services via fundraising activities.

“Jane’s generosity — both as a volunteer and a donor — is unparalleled,” said Elizabeth Goldman, Burbank’s library services director. “She was tireless in her dedication to every aspect of the library, and we are grateful for her lasting impact.”

Mulder recognized the Friends as one of the primary charities to benefit from her estate. In March, the Friends accepted a donation of $297,365.94. The funds will support library programs and materials, innovations in library services and capital needs.

After a career as a schoolteacher at Burbank’s Roosevelt Elementary School, Mulder turned her talents toward volunteerism. Starting in 1989, she assisted the library’s efforts to computerize its catalog, working full-time alongside staff. Having managed the school library during her time as a teacher, Mulder remained dedicated to developing children’s love of reading, volunteering with the library’s Summer Reading Program. As a teacher, she was also involved with the school choir and sports activities.

Mulder worked in the used bookstore operated by the Friends in the Buena Vista Branch Library from its opening in 2002 until health issues in her early 90s brought an end to her service. She was able to attend the grand opening of the Friends’ second bookstore at the Central Library in 2017.

In 2007, Mulder was awarded the first Volunteer of the Year honor from the Friends organization, recognizing her three decades of service often at upward of 1,000 hours per year. The award was later named in Mulder’s honor.

“Jane Mulder was the gold standard of volunteers,” said Louise Paziak, the Friends president.

Mulder’s contributions will be recognized by the Burbank City Council on May 12.