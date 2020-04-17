Exer Urgent Care Offering Onsite Testing for COVID-19

Exer Urgent Care is now offering onsite testing for COVID-19 at all clinic locations across Southern California and drive-up testing at seven clinic locations. With a referral through Exer’s VirtualCare portal, advanced testing kits are used to provide patient results within 24 to 48 hours. VirtualCare, an extension of Exer’s patient access options, is an online urgent care service providing real-time access to a health care provider via video chat. Patients do not need an appointment; they can remotely login and will be connected to an Exer medical provider. From there, patients can be screened for COVID-19 by answering questions about risk factors and symptoms.

The risk assessment evaluation for COVID-19 follows local and state guidelines and after screening, if a test is recommended, a prescription and directive to report to the nearest Exer clinic will be issued.

“At Exer, patient safety is our No. 1 priority. During these unprecedented times, we’ve closely monitored information from the CDC to ensure we are adjusting our protocols and practices to best serve our communities,” said Dr. Brian Wilbur, chief medical officer with Exer Urgent Care.

Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance. For information about Exer and VirtualCare by Exer, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.