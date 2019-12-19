Festival of Trees Benefits Boys & Girls Club of Foothills

The Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills recently held its ninth annual Festival of Trees Gala at a private club in Pasadena. The black-tie event included dinner, a live auction and dancing.

Approximately 300 guests celebrated the season with friends and bid on Christmas trees and wreaths, uniquely themed and trimmed by talented local designers. The event raises funds to help provide children a safe and caring environment and a place to develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and future leaders.

Kristy Bowden served as the event chair; committee members included Jodi Breneman, Robin Cragoe, Erin Igoe, Claudine Lorenzini, Amanda Navar, Alison Oliva, Jennifer Oyoung, Natalie Rehfeld, Jeanine Scott, Erin Slessor, Karen Sutherland and Betsy Wilson. Kurt Luginbuhl is the organization’s board chair; John Wilson is executive director. Platinum sponsors (as of press time) included Bowden Development, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Slessor, and Toffer Mann Investments. Angel sponsors include Monte and Meghan Baier, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Tim and Robin Cragoe, Sierra Family of Dealerships, Westfield Santa Anita, and Rich and Barbara Wilson (Volkswagen Pasadena and Volkswagen Alhambra).