Fiesta Days Moving to Labor Day Weekend

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced yesterday that the annual Fiesta Days weekend celebration is being moved to Labor Day weekend from the traditional Memorial Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47th annual event will be held Sept. 4-7 “pending clearance regarding COVID-19 restrictions,” Chamber President/CEO Pat Anderson said in a statement.

In past years, Fiesta Days has concluded on Memorial Day with a memorial service tribute to veterans, a parade down Foothill Boulevard, and a Music in the Park concert. Other events through the weekend include Casino Night at the Community Center, the Kiwanis A.M. Club’s breakfast and vintage car show, Farmers’ Market, LCF Tournament of Roses open house, a Family Movie Flick in Memorial Park, the Lanterman House’s Summer Whites Picnic, Sunday’s Family Dinner (featuring the LCHS Jazz Band) and Fireworks Show, and the YMCA’s Fiesta Days Run.

For further information, email exec@lacanadaflintridge.com.