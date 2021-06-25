Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Holds Commencement

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy’s 88th graduation ceremony was held at Crane Field this past Sunday, June 6.

“After a year of so much separation, this is an amazing moment to be able to celebrate the tremendous achievement of these graduates together,” said Sister Carolyn McCormick, FSHA’s president.

Delaney Miller sang the Dominican blessing and Angelina Reddy the Alma Mater.

Commencement speaker Drew Washington, a member of FSHA’s class of 2012 and graduate from UC Berkeley School of Law, was the Rose Queen as a high school senior.

As the program neared the end, seven FSHA legacy families were recognized for having three or more girls having graduated from FSHA.

The graduating seniors’ traditional rose petal toss concluded the ceremony.

