Foothill Area Community Transition Services Spring Graduation

Foothill Area Community Transition Services (FACTS) held its 2021 spring graduation on Friday, June 11, at the Glendale High School’s Moyse Field. “We are so proud of our graduates,” said Principal Tammy Taylor. “They have shown such persistence and resilience this year and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate their accomplishments.”

FACTS presented graduation certificates to 21 students during the ceremony, which included a welcome from Assistant Principal Evan Robb and opening remarks from Principal Taylor.

